Temple ISD speaks on end of mask mandates in public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Mask mandates in Texas public schools must end starting in June.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Monday while also ordering cities and counites to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of this week. The announcement does not affect businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear mask. But the change amounts to the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ COVID-19 safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Upon hearing about the new guidelines, the Temple Independent School District sent out the following statement Tuesday:

“As allowed by Executive Order GA 36 issued by Governor Abbott today, Temple ISD will continue with our current protocols related to face coverings through June 4, 2021. Starting June 5, 2021, face coverings will be optional for students and staff in compliance with this executive order. Temple ISD will continue to encourage unvaccinated adults to wear face coverings upon entering district facilities.” – Temple Independent School District

Sources: Associated Press, Temple Independent School District