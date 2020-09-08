Temple ISD Tackles First Day of School

TEMPLE, Texas – After months of delays, the first day of school arrived on Tuesday.

The Temple Independent School District was one of several school districts across the state that returned to in-person learning.

Tina Bauer, a parent with two Temple ISD kids, admitted she had doubts.

“Mostly what we were concerned about is the virus. About other students being there that are sick,” Bauer said.

To help fight the spread of COVID-19, Temple ISD said they will routinely check students’ temperatures, provide masks, hand sanitizer and limit the amount of students in one area. One solution they have done is create the “One Way Only” hallways and corridors.

“So we have traffic flowing in one direction, and you reduce the amount of kids passing by each other,” said Christian Hernandez, Temple ISD’s Communication Director.

Parents were given the choice on how kids should return, whether in-person or virtually. Bauer said the online option was not the best for her daughter.

“With her ADHD, she doesn’t focus. She’ll be on the computer, and I work. I’m working from home and I couldn’t monitor her and keep her focus,” Bauer added.

Many parents are keeping faith that things will run smoothly.

“We just keep praying that nobody gets it and nobody at our school gets it, and that’s all we can do,” Bauer added.

Temple ISD said the day was extremely busy, but they are calling it a success. The amount of parents who’ve opted for the in-person and virtual options are unknown.