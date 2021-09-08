Temple ISD to host Bond 2021 neighborhood presentations

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District will be hosting a series of Bond 2021 neighborhood presentations on each of the district’s 13 main campuses over the months of September and October.

The series will open with a presentation at Bonham Middle School on Thursday, September 9, at 6:00 p.m.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott will present an overview of the final called bond proposal which will appear on the ballot in the November election. The public is invited to attend any of the presentations regardless of the school attendance zone in which they live.

“Throughout the bond process our goal has been to be transparent, inclusive, and keep our community informed,” said Dan Posey, president of the Temple ISD Board of Trustees. “These neighborhood presentations are another way for us to ensure that these things happen. I encourage all community members to attend one of these neighborhood presentations about the proposed bond package that prioritizes the needs of the district in terms of growth, facility improvements, safety and security, and equity in programs.”

Bonham Middle School is located at 4600 Midway Drive. The rest of the presentation schedule is listed below. The sessions are scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. each evening.

Thornton Elementary – September 14

Temple High School – September 15

H.P. Garcia Elementary – September 20

Meridith-Dunbar ECA – September 23

Western Hills Elementary – September 27

Cater Elementary – September 28

Jefferson Elementary – October 5

Raye-Allen Elementary – October 6

Kennedy-Powell Elementary – October 12

Lamar Middle School – October 13

Scott Elementary – October 14

Travis Science Academy – October 19

The last day to register to vote in the November 2 election is October 2. Early voting will begin October 18 and run through October 29.

Source: Temple Independent School District