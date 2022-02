TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District will remain closed on Friday.

The district said on social media Thursday afternoon that this is due to weather conditions. This also includes the cancellation of extracurricular activities.

The district plans to resume normal operations this Monday.

Due to weather conditions, Temple ISD will be closed TOMORROW, February 4, 2022. This includes the cancellation of extracurricular activities. We plan to resume normal operations on Monday. Please stay warm and be safe! pic.twitter.com/ZVhYz3qTB6 — Temple ISD (@TempleISD) February 3, 2022

Source: Temple Independent School District