TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $164.8 million bond referendum to be included in the May 2022 election.

Since November 2, 2021, when Proposition A of the district’s 2021 Bond package was two votes shy of passing, district officials have been gathering additional community feedback to determine next steps.

As a result of focus group feedback over the last few months, the proposed 2022 Bond package approved Friday reduced the overall cost of the previous package by more than $20 million and eliminated Proposition B, which would have provided improvements to Wildcat stadium. The revised package also defers some facility improvement projects for a future bond.

The most significant bond projects include preparations for growth which were part of the 2021 Demographic Study as well as safety and security updates:

Construction of a new elementary campus (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant

Expansion of instructional space at three campuses – Scott Elementary, Bonham Middle School and Temple High School

Eliminating remaining portables at seven campuses

Addition of security vestibules at three remaining campuses – Hector P. Garcia, Kennedy-Powell, and Raye-Allen

Construction of a new auxiliary services building

If approved in May, Temple ISD taxpayers will see an approximate $1.48 per month increase in property taxes for a home valued at $100,000. Citizens that are 65 years of age and older would not be impacted if they have filed for and received a homestead exemption with the state of Texas.

Voters can access information and resources about the bond at www.tisd.org/bond2022/. Election Day for the Temple ISD Bond is May 7. Temple ISD serves over 8,500 students in pre-K through grade 12 at 15 campuses.

Source: Temple Independent School District