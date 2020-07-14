Temple ISD updates parents on upcoming school year

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Independent School District has just updated area parents with a statement on what to expect when students go back to school.

District Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the statement issued Monday night that although the reopening of school in August will be very complex due to many unknown variables, the district will focus planning efforts around guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the University Interscholastic League (UIL), state/local officials and families.

Temple ISD recently closed its parent survey window, which was open from June 22 to July 5. The district received over 2,000 survey responses.

An immediate example of the district’s response to these parent survey results happened at the most recent board meeting, on July 13th. The Temple ISD Board of Trustees approved an

emergency declaration to purchase 1,000 more Chromebooks and commit to an enhanced

cleaning/disinfectants contract for the upcoming year. These items were in excess of $500,000.

Due to these results, and the most current guidance from state officials, Temple ISD will be preparing for start of school scenarios. The purpose the statement sent out Monday is for the district to inform families on some of the decisions it has made.

Temple ISD will be providing students and families options for educational services. These options include a traditional, on-campus setting and a remote, home-based option. Temple ISD will provide the opportunity for parents to indicate whether they want to return to school on-campus, understanding there will be extensive safety precautions in place, or remotely at home.

The application for families to choose their fall option will open Wednesday, August 5th at 8:00 a.m. and close on Friday, August 7th at 5:00 p.m. Families will receive the application through Skyward.

Only the parent/guardian who is designated as the primary contact for the student within Skyward will be able to complete this application. If anyone has issues, they can email Sylvia Molina at

Sylvia.molina@tisd.org or Melinda Stojanik at melinda.stojanik@tisd.org.

Information for All Families to Consider Prior to Determining an Option Summary of a Traditional, On-Campus Setting:

• Full school day, Mon-Fri

• Positive COVID-19 cases will be isolated to localized, direct contact treatments and not result in

whole school or district-wide closures

• Student(s) could transition to a remote, home-based option due to a positive COVID-19 case

• Face coverings required of staff for food handling, transportation and only recommended for other

staff in large groups, common areas and passing periods (unless required by order)

• Face coverings (if required by order) for students in Grades 6-12; and optional for elementary

students

• Teachers may require students over 10 years of age to wear face coverings while in their

classrooms. In these cases, the student will be expected to either wear the district-issued cloth

face covering or bring one of their own.

• Visitors & volunteers will not be permitted unless a formal appointment is made

• Daily screening procedures such as touchless temperature checks

• Required pick-up within one hour of parents being notified by the school nurse of a child’s illness

• Bus services as normal, but windows are down temperature permitting

• Altered specials/electives/extra-curriculars based on conditions allowed and guidance from UIL

• Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing (stations throughout the building and classrooms)

• It is recommended for students to bring their own water bottle

• Restroom usage limited and regulated

• Special program services offered as normal

• Possible reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings

• Limited sharing of school supplies

• More assigned seating and workstations

• Physical distancing in classrooms, as feasible

• Possible reduction in bus capacity due to number of remote learners

• Limited activities that require large gatherings

Summary of Remote, Home-Based Option

• Full school day, Mon-Fri

• Attendance will be taken daily to fulfill local and state requirements

• All instruction will either be delivered/facilitated online, with workbooks and/or packets

• Online instruction may be synchronous or asynchronous

• Assigned TISD teacher and district curriculum

• TISD teacher will communicate daily/weekly learning expectations in the district learning

management system (See Saw/Google Classroom/Schoology, Edgenuity)

• Daily progress can be made through student learning plans as defined by the teacher in the

learning management system

• Students will be expected to participate in district/state assessments to document student

learning and growth as required by the State

• Students may be required to test onsite at an assessment center

• Scheduled instruction and interaction will be made available by the virtual teacher

• Students will turn in daily assignments to the teacher through the Learning Management System

(See Saw, Google Classroom, Schoology, Edgenuity)

• Teachers will provide feedback to students and use district grading guidelines on all assignments

• Altered specials, extracurriculars and electives

• Student-issued device will only be provided through an extenuating circumstance provision

• Internet connection required

• Social-emotional support provided

• Special program services available

• Some electives will have on-campus requirements

As Temple ISD receives additional guidance and requirements from the state of Texas, TEA and UIL, the district will begin finalizing its return to school plans.

Source: Temple Independent School District