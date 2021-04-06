Temple ISD will only hold in-person learning for 2021-2022, District says

Temple, TX- Temple ISD has announced that they will be only holding in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a statement, the district says that after consultation with the Bell County Health District, they will be will begin the 2021-2022 school year providing in-person learning as the sole option for

students and families.

“Remote instruction has proven to be a far lesser option to in-person learning, in particular for our

younger students,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott. “Our data shows that students who

were enrolled in on-campus learning out-performed their remote learning peers across the board. At this point, more than 80% of students in Temple ISD have returned to in-person learning and our

health and safety protocols have demonstrated effective results in minimizing the spread of the

virus. Temple ISD has not closed a single campus this year due to reaching the 2% threshold as

advised by the Bell County Health District.”

The district also stated that they will develop and revise current health and safety protocols for next school year that are consistent with local health authority guidance.