Temple Lake drowning claims the life of a 3-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police responded to a drowning Wednesday evening that took the life of a 3-year-old girl.

Officers responded to Temple Lake for a call of a possible drowning at 7:04 p.m. on August 12, 2020.

Officers arrived and began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as 3-year-old Skylar Parks.

An initial investigation points to accidental drowning.

The investigation is active.