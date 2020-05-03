TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Lake remains closed at this time.

The Temple Police Department has responded to numerous calls for service in reference to residents attempting to visit Temple Lake Park.

TPD reminds the public that the park is still closed due to the current situation with COVID-19.



Citizens are also asked to not block the roadways or residential driveways near park or lake facilities.

Temple Lake Park will remain closed until further notice.



Residents are encouraged check the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s website for up-to-date information on these closures at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm.