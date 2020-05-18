LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Temple learning academy temporarily closing due to positive COVID-19 case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Temple’s New Beginnings Learning Academy has been asked to temporarily close by the Bell County Public Health District.

This comes following a notification of a positive COVID-19 case associated with the facility.

During the early investigation process, the City of Belton has found numerous individuals throughout the academy may have been exposed. The administrators have agreed to close and have notified parents of children who attend the academy.

Employees, attendees and their families will be monitored for symptom development per CDC protocol, and have been notified that the Health District will reach out with further guidance.

Source: City of Belton

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44