Temple learning academy temporarily closing due to positive COVID-19 case

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Temple’s New Beginnings Learning Academy has been asked to temporarily close by the Bell County Public Health District.

This comes following a notification of a positive COVID-19 case associated with the facility.

During the early investigation process, the City of Belton has found numerous individuals throughout the academy may have been exposed. The administrators have agreed to close and have notified parents of children who attend the academy.

Employees, attendees and their families will be monitored for symptom development per CDC protocol, and have been notified that the Health District will reach out with further guidance.

Source: City of Belton