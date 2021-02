Temple, TX- One organization is helping people in need of food after the recent winter weather.

Temple’s Love Of Christ Pantry hosted a food distribution this morning. The event, part of the Pantry’s weekly services, comes after a week of winter storms across Central Texas that left many without power and water, as well as food shortages due to frozen highways .

Residents who came to the pantry received around $75 worth of meat, produce and other items, provided by local distributors.