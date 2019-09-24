Temple man arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old girl

A Temple man faces a Capital Murder charge for the death of a 2-year-old girl. Police arrested him with the help of U.S. Marshals Monday at 5:57 p.m.

On Sunday, officers went to a house on South 11th Street and found the little girl dead. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey ordered an autopsy.

Investigators say they learned that 25-year-old Jadin Nunez committed acts of violence on the girl, causing her death. Nunez was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Right now, Nunez is being transferred to the Bell County Jail. No bond is set at this time.