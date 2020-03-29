Temple man back in U.S. after being stuck in Italy

TEMPLE, Texas: Benjamin Clardy was just a few months away from graduating from Universita Ca Foscari in Venice, Italy, before he frantically tried to get home this week. It wasn’t easy.

Clardy’s classes stopped meeting at the end of February, when the coronavirus began to spread throughout Italy. He says the change came rapidly.

“All of the sudden, we get placed in quarantine, the entire country closes, and literally thousands of people start dying out of nowhere,” Clardy said. “You really don’t have any time to get used to it.”

Unable to leave his apartment, Clardy lived with two elderly host parents and didn’t go outside for nearly four weeks before trying to fly home. His mother, Carla Hahn-Clardy, wasn’t alone in trying to get her son back.

“It really took a community, it took all of us to get him back here,” Hahn-Clardy said. “Things are just so different for travel right now.”

The U.S. was only taking Italian flights from Rome, over 300 miles from Clardy’s home in Venice. After rule changes on travel, arguments with armed guards at the airport and a visit to the consulate’s office, Clardy landed in New York City Thursday.

“It was just a huge weight off my back because I even got back home and my body was just completely sore because I hadn’t slept in basically three days,” Clardy said. “It was incredibly stressful.”

Clardy is currently staying with his aunt in Maryland as he can’t go back to Temple just yet because his mother suffers from an auto-immune disease that leaves her at a high risk to contract the virus. Nonetheless, she is happy to see him back in the county.

“Oh I’m very relieved of course because the last 48, 72 hours were an ordeal,” Hahn-Clardy said. “It wasn’t easy bringing him back and so it gives me peace, I can sleep at night now.”

Even having made it back stateside, he still has Italy on his mind.

“A country that was my new home, I had to say goodbye to and in a moment that’s really sad for the country,” Clardy said. “I come back here and it’s not like it’s getting any better, almost a thousand people died in Italy yesterday, so you see that and I just feel for them, I really feel for them.”

Clardy will have to stay in quarantine in Maryland for at least two weeks but expects to stay there longer.