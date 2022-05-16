Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including an immigration violation, after shots were fired from a pickup in Temple on Saturday afternoon.

Rene Avilia Perez remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of violation of bond and a protective order, fleeing a police officer, and was undergoing screening for a third-degree felony charge in addition to the immigration charge.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were sent to the area of the 800 block of South 7th Street, and to the 600 block of West Avenue F at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, on reports coming in of shots fired heard coming from a red pickup truck.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver initially refused to stop. Police said he continued driving slowly before finally stopping in the 300 block of West Avenue F.

Perez was detained by officers, and a search of his vehicle turned up an open alcohol container and a firearm. It was also discovered that his license was suspended.

A further computer check of his name revealed an active non-expiring protective order, which police said he was violating by being in possession of a firearm.

He was then transported to the Bell County Jail.