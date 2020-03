Temple Police report arresting an 18-year-old man in connection with a November attack on a juvenile.

Orin Anthony Biddle was arrested Sunday after officers learned he could be located in the 2300 block of West Avenue R .

Biddle had been named in an arrest warrant obtained by investigators in connection with incident in which he and another juvenile suspect were accused of attacking another with a baseball bat, resulting in injuries.

Bond was set at $100,000.