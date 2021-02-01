Temple man charged in November sexual assault case

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Temple man charged with second degree felony sexual assault in connection with a November incident.

Marcos Anthony Arismendez turned himself in after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Temple Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it was on November 19, 2020 at 5;25 a.m. that officers responded to a disturbance at the Portico Apartments in the 500 block of Marlandwood Road.

When they got there, they met with a 20-year-old victim who said she had been trying to get a man later identified as Arismendez out of her apartment after he had been, as was reported at the time, sexually harassing her.

He was gone before officers arrived.

Following the investigation, a warrant for the sexual assault charge was issued for him on Thursday of last week.

Friday he turned himself in at the Bell County Jail.