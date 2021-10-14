Temple man charged with arson in Cheyenne Drive fire

A 33-year-old Temple man is being held on $50,000 bond on charges connected with a fire that damaged a home in the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive.

Stanley Scott, who was himself taken to the hospital after the fire, was arrested following an investigation into the fire.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it was on October 9, a Saturday night, at 9:45 p.m. Temple Fire & rescue and the Temple Police Department responded to a burglary of a habitation call at the address of the fire.

On arrival, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the residence.

Police on the scene learned that a man later identified as Scott was inside the victim’s home threatening to burn it down.

Crews entered the residence trying to find him, but the smoke and flames quickly became impassible.

Officers then contacted the man at the rear of the house and moved him to a safe distance and called for EMS, after which he was transported Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

After an investigation, the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Temple Police Department obtained an arson warrant for Scott. He was then transferred to Bell County Jail.