Temple man charged with felony stalking

A 39-year-old Temple man was arrested by Temple Police on charges of felony stalking after he was reported to have been following his ex-girlfriend and brought a firearm to her home.

Police took the report on multiple incidents on January 12 when the victim met with officers to make her complaint.

She reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Randy E. Chapel had been following her while she was driving her son to school. She told officers she had asked him to stop following her and to leave her alone. In one instance she pulled over and hid behind a building to evade him.

Investigators stated in their report that they had gone to the victim’s residence earlier on January 9 for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved. In that instance the victim told police Chapel had come to her home and refused to leave when he was asked to.

The victim said she relented and they were watching a movie when a handgun that she told police Chapel always carried discharged, damaging some furniture. She told police when she told him to leave, he threw a tv on the floor, kicked over a standing lamp and attempted to break a mirror before leaving.

Officers report they obtained a felony stalking arrest warrant for Chapel and set up surveillance Thursday in the 1300 block of North 1st Street looking for him.

He was taken into custody and when officers checked his vehicle they recovered a small glass smoking pipe with an unknown substance and a black and silver Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter handgun with a loaded second magazine next to it.

He was then transported to the Bell County Jail.