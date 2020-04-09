Temple man charged with holding a woman against her will

A 44-year-old Temple man has been arrested and charged with forcing a woman to stay in his car while he drove around town Wednesday.

Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said about 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in progress near the 100 block of N 31st St.

When they got in the area officers overheard a woman calling for help from inside a nearby vehicle.

Officers then approached the vehicle and were advised that the driver, identified as Eric Tryon, was refusing to let her out of the vehicle, refusing to take her home, and that they had been driving for and extended period of time.

Tryon was then arrested for unlawful restraint and transported to Bell County Jail without incident.

As of Thursday morning his bond had not been set.