Temple man charged with sexual assault of teen

Temple police report that an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance has led to an arrest on sexual assault charges.

Temple PD spokesman Chris Christoff said the original investigation began January 19th when officers were called to the 2100 block of South 9th about 8:20 p.m. on the disturbance complaint.

While there, they met with a 17-year-old girl who alleged that an older male who lived there was sexually abusing her.

She was then transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center.

The Temple PD Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation into the allegations and on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for 62-year-old Ira Nathan Cowley.

He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bell County Jail.

Wednesday his bond was set at $100,000.