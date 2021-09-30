Temple man cleared by grand jury in murder case

A Bell County Grand Jury has cleared a Temple man of murder charges for which he had been held since July.

The grand jurors returned a no bill in the case against August Shaton Sanders in the case in which Dewayne Hambrick was shot and killed in an incident at a trucking company at 3910 Shallow Ford Road.

Sanders had claimed self defense in the shooting, telling officers the two men had been in an argument and that he had shown Hambrick a gun to keep things from going any farther.

The original arrest affidavit stated that Sanders told officers Hambrick had put him in a choke hold and that he had raised the weapon and shot behind him at Hambrick in self defense.

Sanders was arrested at the scene and had remained in the Bell County Jail since the incident.

An order of dismissal of the case was issued in 264th District Court following a motion for dismissal from District Attorney Henry Garza.