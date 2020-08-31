Temple man faces charges in two cases involving knives

A 33-year-old Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail on charges in two separate cases involving knives.

Bond was set at a total of $150,000 for Jake Winford Porter who was arrested in one of the cases Friday and was then connected to another that occurred in December 2019.

Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said back on August 21 about 6:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 2100 block of South 11th Street on a disturbance call.

There they found that two men had gotten into an argument when one of the men pulled a knife the left the scene.

Police identified Porter as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him on a deadly conduct charge.

When they found him and picked him up on that charge Friday, they found he had an outstanding arrant for sexual assault using a knife.

On December 8, 2019 police were called to a convenience store in the 600 block of North Third Street where the female victim had gone to call to report she had been sexually assaulted at her residence by someone she knew.

She told officers Porter had forced her to have sex with her and threatened her with the knife.

Porter remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on both charges.