Temple man gets 16 years in federal prison for child porn

Forty-three year-old James Stevens of Temple has been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

The sentence was handed down by a federal judge in Waco who also ordered Stevens to pay $5,000 in restitution and be placed on ten years supervised release when he gets out.

“I am thankful that we were able to put another predator behind bars. The sexual exploitation of children is one of the most critical problems facing our country, and it doesn’t get remotely enough attention,” said U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.

Stevens had entered a guilty plea to the charges back in January.

Australian authorities had even gotten involved in the investigation.

In June 2019, authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Temple and seized his cellular telephone. Stevens was arrested based on outstanding state warrants, but later bonded out of jail.

During a subsequent forensics review of the defendant’s cell phone, authorities discovered numerous images of child pornography as well as images of the defendant lying down on a bed next to a minor victim. Information obtained from the images led investigators to a residence in Rockdale, where the minor victim lived with his biological father.

A statment issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said that during an interview, the biological father stated that the four-year-old victim is non-verbal, suffered from a cognitive disability and lacked specific skills that would be normally associated with a child of that age. The biological father also admitted that he and the defendant were in a relationship and that they used methamphetamine which was found in the residence. State authorities arrested both men for the methamphetamine and notified Child Protective Services.

During this investigation, agents discovered approximately 121 images and 24 videos of child pornography on the defendant’s cell phone, computer and online accounts.