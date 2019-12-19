Temple man sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking two minors

WACO, Texas – A federal judge in Waco sentenced a man to 260 months in federal prison for sex trafficking two minors

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ordered that 26-year-old Riheem Rexdual Robinson (aka “Phat”) pay a $2,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for a period of ten years after completing his prison term.

On August 6, 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of children. By pleading guilty, Robinson admitted that in April 2012, he recruited, enticed, harbored and transported a minor and caused that minor to engage in a commercial sex act for which Robinson profited financially.

Robinson also admitted to committing the same acts with a second minor in October 2016.

The FBI and the Temple Police Department investigated this case. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Source: Department of Justice