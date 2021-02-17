Temple man, Waco transit offer free rides amidst arctic road conditions

TEMPLE, Texas – With tens of thousands still without power across Central Texas and plagued by undriveable roads, Marco Castillo is helping his neighbors get around.

Whether it be a ride to the grocery store or a warming center, or even just being pulled out of the driveway, Castillo is putting his truck to good use.

“I should really just be at home, because we just had a newborn on the 11th of this month,” Castillo said. “I told my wife, ‘I think I should go help people out.’ Like, it was a gut feeling. Like I should just go out there and help people.”

Castillo says he’s lost track of how many rides he has given, but estimates it’s over 25. He even drew inspiration from his newborn son.

“I was just looking at my son and talking to him, telling him, ‘Man, I should go out there and help people,'” Castillo said. “He just grinned and I was like, ‘Man, that’s a little sign right there.'”

In Waco, the city’s transit system is offering free rides to those who have lost power and need to go to warming centers.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” says Waco City Spokesperson Larry Holze. “The city can provide that type of service and not have to…’Who’s driving me? Is it Uber? Is it some other place?’ It’s just an opportunity to do the right thing.”

The rides will be in smaller vehicles than the normal transit buses, but trained drivers will be behind the wheel. While there’s no telling when the power might go out, the city is asking for patience when it comes to expecting a ride.

In a situation where the temperature becomes dangerous, it could be worth it.

“They’re gonna do the right thing and provide a good, safe ride,” Holze said. “It may be slow, but it gets you to a warming center if you need it.”

Castillo can be reached through Facebook, and you can book a ride with the Waco Transit System at 254-750-7500.