Temple Mayor addresses shooting death of Michael Dean

This photo provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed Dec. 2, 2019, in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019, that the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy from Michael Dean Family via AP)

Almost three weeks after the officer-involved shooting that ended Michael Dean’s life, Temple Mayor Tim Davis spoke about the incident.

Mayor Davis advised the Temple community to reach out to Dean’s family with love and support.

He also recommended that everyone remember that the men and women of the Temple Police Department work to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Here is Mayor Davis’s statement in full:

I would like to take a minute to speak on behalf of the City Council regarding the officer-involved shooting on December 2nd. We have talked about the process of the investigation. We have said many times that we must wait for the Texas Rangers to finish the investigation. All of that is still true, but what we want to address today is the human aspect of what happened on December 2nd.



I am a father of three. Jennifer and I have built our life around our children. We have rejoiced in their accomplishments and wiped tears in their failures. Psalms 127 says that children are “like arrows in the hands of a warrior…blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.”



Many of our Councilmembers are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. We know the loss of Michael is something from which the Dean family will never fully recover. The Deans have lost a son and a brother. His children have lost their father. They must go on without their loved one.



As the Temple community, it is our responsibility to reach out to love them and support them in any way we can. We hope you will lift them up daily.



There is also a human toll on our police department as well as the officer involved. These men and women of all races and ethnicities work together to ensure the safety and security of our community. They have continued to uphold the integrity of the department while facing intense public scrutiny.



We as a Council want everyone to know that the decisions made so far have been in the pursuit of one overarching goal: ensuring the investigation remained impartial and unbiased. It has been suggested this situation would have been handled differently if the victim was my son or another white member of the community. I can tell you, the system we have in place would not allow that to happen. All are treated equally in our pursuit of the truth.



We hope there can be a true community conversation as we move forward together after this tragedy.”



Mayor Tim Davis

City of Temple

Since Officer Carmen DeCruz shot and killed Dean on Dec. 2nd, the Texas Rangers have been investigating what happened. They have not released any information.

A preliminary autopsy report says Dean died of a gunshot to the head.

Just over a week ago, the NAACP came to Temple to lead a march demanding answers about the shooting.

This shooting has garnered national attention, with a former New York Police Officer turned Criminal Justice expert, saying silence hurts an investigation’s integrity.

