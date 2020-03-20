Temple mayor signs Disaster Declaration

TEMPLE, Texas – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple Mayor Tim Davis declared a local state of disaster on Thursday, March 19.

This disaster declaration will allow the City of Temple to request disaster recovery assistance from the federal government. The local declaration incorporates by reference the most current orders, declarations and directives issues by Bell County’s Judge and Commissioners Court.



On March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency, which provides that eligible emergency protective measures taken to respond to COVID-19 at the direction or guidance of public health officials may be reimbursed under Category B of FEMA’s public assistance program. Even though the president, the Governor of Texas and the Bell County Judge have each declared a state of disaster, state regulations provide that the mayor must declare a local state of disaster before a city may request disaster recovery assistance.

City Recycling Updates

In response to COVID-19 safety recommendations, the City of Temple’s Recycling Processing Facility and Drop-Off Center #1 at 3015 Bullseye Lane have been temporarily closed. The direct handling of collected materials must be suspended until these services can again be safely performed in conformance with recommended health protocol.

Even with the recycling facility closures, there will be no changes to residential or commercial pick-up schedules. The City of Temple Solid Waste Department will continue to service all curbside customers as normal, but recyclable materials will be diverted to the landfill until recycling services can safely resume. Recycle Drop-Off Center #2 at 602 Jack Baskin Dr. will remain open, but an attendant will not be present. Please direct any questions to the Solid Waste Department by phone (254-298-5725) or by email (solidwasteservices@templetx.gov).

Emergency Management Updates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Thursday, March 19, 2020 banning all social gatherings of 10 or more people across the state, closing all schools as well as barring all visitations at nursing homes and retirement or long-term care facilities except in the case of critical assistance.

Bell County already moved to Stage 3 of their COVID-19 action plan on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and issued a Declaration of Local State of Disaster. The City of Temple is covered under the County’s disaster declaration and all directives apply within City limits. Bell County’s directives have been updated to match the Governor’s executive order and include mandated closures of:

Inside dining at restaurants, with drive-thru, curbside/to-go pickup and delivery services still allowed to be offered;

Bars, lounges taverns and private clubs;

Indoor recreational facilities including gyms, health clubs and massage parlors;

Indoor amusement facilities including bowling alleys, pool halls and movie theaters.

All businesses not specifically included in these categories can remain open, and Bell County is urging those businesses to ensure social distancing of six feet is being practiced if possible. All residents are still being asked to follow Stage 1 and Stage 2 health precautions from the Bell County Health District:

Actively practice social distancing. Whenever possible, maintain six feet of distance from other people.

Avoid physical contact with other people in social and workplace settings.

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touches objects and surfaces with a disinfectant.

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19.

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available.

The City of Temple will continue to update residents with the latest developments using the COVID-19 information page on our website, www.templetx.gov/coronavirus.

Source: City of Temple