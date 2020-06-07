Temple N.A.A.C.P. hosts prayer event instead of protest

TEMPLE, Texas: The Temple N.A.A.C.P. hosted an afternoon of prayers revolved around race issues and social injustice in America in front of hundreds of spectators at Miller Park Saturday.

Speakers included local pastors, N.A.A.C.P. members, and even Temple mayor Tim Davis. The chapter’s president, Bennie Walsh, wanted to make sure people didn’t view the “prayer for peace and solidarity” as a protest.

“We want to be peaceful so they can hear what we have to say,” Walsh said. “Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] said ‘rioting is the voice of the unheard,’ and we do not want to be unheard.”

Walsh realizes how important Temple is to the movement against police injustice, one of the things they prayed over.

It was just over six months ago that Michael Dean died in police custody, leading to the resignation of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz, who has been charged with manslaughter.

“We don’t want to see any more George Floyd’s, we don’t want to see any more Michael Dean’s,” Walsh said. “We do not want to see any more so we know that we have to get out and do something and bring awareness to it.”

Dean’s mother, Christine, was on hand as well to thank the community for their support.

“I don’t know what we would do without the community that we have,” Dean said. “To see such diverse support, we truly, from the bottom of our hearts, appreciate it.”

Walsh was also impressed by the size and makeup of the crowd who stuck it out for hours in temperatures that almost reached triple digits.

“This is a joy in my heart to see all these people of different races and different denominations coming together for one common code,” Walsh said. “The common code is that we have had enough of what is going on around this world, and it’s time to make a difference.”

Walsh also called for police reform, saying: “enough is enough, we are tired of dying.”