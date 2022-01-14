The Temple NAACP has decided to cancel the Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Program scheduled for Monday, January 17th.

The organization tells FOX 44 News the decision is based on the rise of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas. Organizers spoke with health experts who advised against holding the program.

Marchers were going to gather at Ferguson Park in Temple and walk to Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ on East Central Avenue.

Civil Rights Activist Linda Jann Lewis was scheduled to speak at the program.