Temple NAACP hosting ‘Prayer for Solidarity and Peace’

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple NAACP unit is hosting a prayer service for solidarity and peace.

The event will take place at Miller Park this Saturday, and will include several speakers, a presentation and prayers from pastors, community members and Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

The group says their goal is to show compassion, concern and commitment to see change after the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Dean in Temple.

They say the prayer will be for the victims, their families, for justice and peace, our nation and the Temple community.

Source: Temple NAACP