Temple Outer Loop project leads to road closures

TEMPLE, Texas – Long-term closures Kegley Road and Corporate Way are underway as part of the City of Temple’s continued investments into improving infrastructure.

Corporate Way, located between Old Howard Road and McLane Parkway, has closed as part of the ongoing Outer Loop project. The road is expected to remain closed through March 2022.

The Outer Loop is a multi-phase project which will connect to Interstate 35 in North and South Temple. With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways.

Crews have also closed a portion of Kegley Road – from just south of the West Adams Avenue intersection to south of Blue Star Boulevard. Access to Wildflower Lane will remain through the SW HK Dodgen Loop.

This is the second phase of the larger Kegley Road reconstruction project, which will widen the roadway to three lanes with a sidewalk and improved drainage. This phase is expected to last about eleven months. Drivers should use caution while traveling in these areas.

Source: City of Temple