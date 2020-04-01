Temple Parks and Recreation to close certain amenities

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily closed several park amenities in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Starting Wednesday, April 1, Parks and Recreation will close areas where it would be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing guidelines. Park restrooms have been closed and water fountains have been turned off. Additionally, the following areas in public parks will be closed until further notice:

Playgrounds

Basketball courts

Volleyball courts

Pavilions and gazebos

Many features within the city’s park system will remain open to the public, such as hike and bike trails, sports fields and the Miller Springs Nature Center. While residents are encouraged to take advantage of these areas, they should also remember to maintain proper social distancing.

There is currently no timetable for when park amenities will reopen. Residents with additional questions can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-298-5690.

Source: City of Temple