Temple PD arrest suspect in Jones Park shooting

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Marcus Mayes for last week’s shooting at Jones Park.

One victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant for Mayes’ arrest was issued on May 9. The warrant was served May 13 at a residence in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Mayes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was out on bond for a November 6, 2019 shooting that occurred near West Avenue M and South 17th Street. That bond was revoked with yesterday’s arrest.

During the warrant service, 20-year-old Tiffany Ramirez was found to be in possession of ecstasy and Xanax inside the home.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Mayes also had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.

