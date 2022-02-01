TEMPLE, Texas – Six suspects were arrested after the Temple Police Department served an evidentiary search warrant in the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive on January 31, 2022.

The offenders were identified as 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison, 29-year-old Brittany Lee Bruggman, 33-year-old Shane Pugh, and 33-year-old Christopher Gillespey.

This comes after a previous arrest on a male and female offender, after an early morning stand-off at a local residence.

Both suspects were taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Monday after officers served an evidentiary search warrant for weapons and narcotics. Upon officers’ arrival, eight suspects cooperated with officers and exited the residence, and two other suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence.

For several hours, Temple PD trained negotiators attempted contact with the remaining individuals inside of the residence. Unsuccessful in getting those individuals to exit the residence, the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT deployed multiple chemical munitions inside the residence.

Following a search of the residence by the Temple Police Department, the two remaining individuals were located secreted in an attic crawlspace.

There were no injuries reported to officers or suspects.

Several of the suspects located at this residence had active warrants for their arrest.

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.