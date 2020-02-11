Temple PD asking for assistance in March 2019 homicide case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is asking the community for any information regarding a March 2019 incident resulting in the tragic death of 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores.



Since the incident, police investigators have been working to solve this case, but have exhausted all possible leads. Now the department is calling on the community for any information which could lead to closure for the victim’s family.

The department responded to a call near the 2600 block of Interstate 35 on March 9, 2019, between Exits #303 and #305. The caller said he and four other passengers were traveling northbound, when a large rock was thrown from the overpass, broke through the vehicle’s windshield, and struck Flores. She was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Temple, where she succumbed to her injuries the following morning.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, you can contact Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department