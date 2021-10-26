Temple PD detain burglary suspects, recover property

Temple Police held three men but released a fourth after responding to a burglary call over the weekend.

Sunday morning at 2:38 a.m. officers responded to that call in the 1600 block of Eberhardt.

On arrival they located and detained the four, including 19-year-old Fabian Fiso, 22-year-old Jonathan Albaladejo and 27-year-old Eddie Aguilar.

Eddie Aguilar

They also found another 19-year-old male who was released pending further investigation.

As they were investigating the incident, officers located property from other buildings in the suspect’s vehicles and also recovered three handguns.

Fiso, Albaladejo and Aguilar were transported to the Bell County Jail with the investigation ongoing.