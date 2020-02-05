UPDATE: No threat found at Temple Mall

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: As of 9:42 p.m., the Temple Police Department says there is no threat at the Temple Mall.

Below is the original text from this story:

Police have evacuated the Temple Mall after receiving a call about a bomb threat.

The department received the call around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and made their way to the area. Several officers are currently conducting a sweep of the mall to find out if the threat they received was credible.

Source: Temple Police Department