TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

At about 7 p.m. officers responded to the area of S 31st Street and W M Avenue. Officers were advised that a pedestrian was struck by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was deceased.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Sylvania Ann Byrd. Next of kin have been notified.

This case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.