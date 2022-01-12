TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shots-fired call.

At 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of E State Highway 36 and State Highway 95.

Upon arrival, the victim shared with officials that a man in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows struck their 2014 white Mitsubishi. Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the scene. This case is still active and under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877.