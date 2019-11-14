Temple PD investigating case of indecent exposure

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure case which occurred Thursday morning.

A 15-year-old victim advised she was waiting for the school bus around 7:30 a.m. at Hartrick Bluff Road and Silver Stone Drive, when a man in a white and black SUV pulled up to her.

The man allegedly exposed himself to the victim and offered to give her a ride to school. The victim ran back home.

A relative contacted Temple Police at approximately 1:00 p.m. There was no physical contact made between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect is described as having brown hair and being clean shaven with an average build.

The Temple Police Department will have increased patrol in this area in the coming days.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department