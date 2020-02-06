Temple PD investigating Cash Pawn theft

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify suspects involved in a late January theft.

The incident occurred at the Cash Pawn located at South General Bruce Drive.

Officers were advised three unknown subjects entered the store that afternoon. Among them was one man and two women. The man allegedly walked out of the store with several items – including a purse, a car battery charger, and an analog mixer. All three subjects reportedly left the scene in an unknown red car.

If anyone has information in reference to this case, you can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department