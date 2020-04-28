Temple PD investigating death of Bell County deputy

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the death of Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy John Rhoden on April 26.

Initially, Temple PD was only going to assist in the investigation, but since they worked the accident scene, it was later determined it would be best for them to complete the investigation. Belton PD was on scene to assist, as well. The Texas Rangers will be assisting throughout the investigation.

The department was notified on the morning of April 26 that officers from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which entered Temple on northbound Interstate 35.

During the pursuit, Deputy Rhoden was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while attempting to deploy spike strips near Exit 294B. The suspect vehicle in the pursuit was found in Waco by the Waco Police Department. The vehicle had been abandoned and no suspect was found.

This accident is still under investigation. Additional information will be released as it is available.

Source: Temple Police Department