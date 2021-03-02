Temple PD investigating string of vehicle burglaries

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries which occurred overnight at various hotels throughout the city.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Temple PD has responded to about 90 vehicle burglary calls. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Residents are reminded to:

Never leave valuables or firearms unsecured or in plain sight

Always lock your vehicle and take your keys with you.

Source: Temple Police Department