Temple, TX- Temple Police are looking for a missing man with dementia.

The Temple Police Department is searching for 58-year-old Hans Lyons.

Lyons was last seen by a VA officer around 1 p.m. on March 8, 2021. Lyons suffers from dementia.

If you have any information in regards to Lyons whereabouts, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 with any information.