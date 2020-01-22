Temple PD makes arrest in stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to a Wednesday morning stabbing.

Officers responded to the residence in the 500 block of South 29th Street in reference to a stabbing victim. Officers found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an initial investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Mikayla Wofford. No additional information is available at this time.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events