Temple PD makes arrest in stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to a Wednesday morning stabbing.

Officers responded to the residence in the 500 block of South 29th Street in reference to a stabbing victim. Officers found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an initial investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Mikayla Wofford. No additional information is available at this time.

Source: Temple Police Department