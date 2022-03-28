Department begins using application to assist with policing efforts and investigations

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is now utilizing the Neighbors App by Ring to assist with its policing efforts and investigations.

The app allows residents to connect and share hyper-local updates and information. The department can view posts reporting suspicious activity and other crime, and contact post creators to gather more information or request permission to share the content on other social media outlets.

The department can also post in the app. Posts may include public safety alerts, requests for assistance with identifying a suspect or locating a missing person, and traffic impact notifications.

The app is free to use for both residents and the Temple Police Department. Residents are not required to own other Ring products or equipment to use the app, and they can upload pictures and videos taken on other devices.

The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

If residents need to report a crime, criminal activity, or need immediate assistance they should still call 9-1-1 or 254-298-5500.