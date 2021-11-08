Temple PD officer injured while ateempting to catch burglary suspects

TEMPLE, Texas – A Temple Police Department officer is injured while attempting to stop some burglaries.

Officers saw several individuals breaking into vehicles in the area of Sugar Brook Drive and E. Cedar Crest Lane early Sunday morning. A Temple PD officer attempted to stop them, and was pushed out of an SUV while the suspect attempted to drive off.

The officer was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, and suffered from road rash. This case is active and under investigation.

Source: Temple Police Department