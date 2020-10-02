Temple PD officer’s use of force is under investigation

The Temple Police Department announced late Thursday night that an Internal Affairs Investigation is underway concerning an officer’s use of force.

The department says the officer ‘drive stunned’ a man allegedly resisting arrest Thursday morning around 3:17 a.m. ‘Drive stunned’ is defined as using a taser, without a cartridge, directly on a person’s body.

According to the press release, the officer first came in contact with the man, identified as 55-year-old Kenneth Wright, while driving around the 700 block of North 20th Street. The officer found Wright sitting in a vehicle, made contact with him, and learned he had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, and theft.

The report says a second officer arrived while the first one tried to detain Wright, who is accused of resisting arrest. The officers got Wright to the ground, and that’s when the taser was used, according to police. The officers were then able to handcuff Wright.

Following Temple Police policy, the officers called for a supervisor and EMS. They say Wright complained of back pain, so an ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Doctors treated him for non-life threatening injuries.

Temple Police say the officers suffered minor injuries and one was also treated at the hospital.

Investigators say a search of Wright’s vehicle uncovered drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. He faces new charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

No formal complaint has been filed so far, according to the police department, but Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds ordered an Internal Affairs investigation.

The press release says one of Wright’s family members has contacted the department about the arrest.

While Wright’s name has been released to the public, the Temple Police Department has not released the names of the two officers.

The department says there is body camera footage of the incident, but it will not be released at this time. According to the Texas Occupations Code, such footage is not released until an administrative or criminal investigation of the police officer has concluded.