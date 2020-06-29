Temple PD partners with Project Beloved to create soft interview room

TEMPLE, Texas- A soft room is now available at Temple Police Department for victims of sexual assault and violent crimes.

The Temple Police Department has partnered with the nonprofit organization Project Beloved to provide a soft interview room.

The room is equipped with furniture, blankets, and artwork to create a comfortable enviroment for victims to speak with officers.

Temple PD is the 16th agency law enforcement agency to have a soft interview room installed by Project Beloved.

More information about Project Beloved can be found on their website, projectbeloved.org.