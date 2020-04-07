Temple PD personnel to begin utilizing face masks

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has authorized that all employees may wear cloth masks during shift hours when social distancing is not possible.

Sworn officers have also been issued N95 grade masks, goggles and gloves for protection while on patrol. This recommendation is based on recent information released by the CDC, and is not in association with the current number of identified cases of COVID-19 within the City of Temple.

“Providing this option is a measure that the department is taking toward protecting the safety of its employees and the residents of Temple,” says Deputy Chief Jeff Clark.

The CDC advises that the wearing of face masks, or some type of cloth covering, is necessary in public settings where social distancing guidelines are difficult to maintain. The wearing of a cloth mask does not protect the wearer – however, it can help in limiting the spread of the virus if the wearer is asymptomatic, or carrying the virus without showing any signs of symptoms.

Source: Temple Police Department