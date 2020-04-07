Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Temple PD personnel to begin utilizing face masks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department has authorized that all employees may wear cloth masks during shift hours when social distancing is not possible.

Sworn officers have also been issued N95 grade masks, goggles and gloves for protection while on patrol. This recommendation is based on recent information released by the CDC, and is not in association with the current number of identified cases of COVID-19 within the City of Temple.

“Providing this option is a measure that the department is taking toward protecting the safety of its employees and the residents of Temple,” says Deputy Chief Jeff Clark. 

The CDC advises that the wearing of face masks, or some type of cloth covering, is necessary in public settings where social distancing guidelines are difficult to maintain. The wearing of a cloth mask does not protect the wearer – however, it can help in limiting the spread of the virus if the wearer is asymptomatic, or carrying the virus without showing any signs of symptoms.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories